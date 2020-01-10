Louisville man arrested for breaking into cars, attempting to flee in Nelson County

Taylor Tucker, 18, of Louisville faces a number of charges including evading police and wanton endangerment after a chase.

NELSON COUNTY, Ky. — According to the Nelson County Sheriff's office, 18-year-old Taylor Tucker of Louisville was arrested after police apprehended him in a stolen car following a chase.

Police say on Sept. 30, Nelson Co. dispatch responded to a call of someone breaking into cars in Cox's Creek. Police located the car which was found to be stolen.

When police attempted to make a traffic stop on the car, Tucker attempted to flee. A pursuit ensued on Louisville Rd until reaching Court Sq. He was unable to make a turn around the Square and hit a light pole.

On September 30th, 2020 at approximately 2318 hours, Nelson County Dispatch received a call regarding someone breaking... Posted by Nelson County Sheriff's Office, KY on Thursday, October 1, 2020

Tucker then attempted to flee on foot and was arrested on S. 3rd St.

Tucker, who is currently lodged in the LaRue Co. Detention Center, faces a number of charges including Criminal Mischief, Fleeing Police in a Motor Vehicle, Fleeing Police on Foot and Receiving Stolen Property under $10,000, among others.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.