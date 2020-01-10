Louisville man arrested for breaking into cars, attempting to flee in Nelson County

NELSON COUNTY, Ky. — According to the Nelson County Sheriff's office, 18-year-old Taylor Tucker of Louisville was arrested after police apprehended him in a stolen car following a chase.
Police say on Sept. 30, Nelson Co. dispatch responded to a call of someone breaking into cars in Cox's Creek. Police located the car which was found to be stolen.
When police attempted to make a traffic stop on the car, Tucker attempted to flee. A pursuit ensued on Louisville Rd until reaching Court Sq. He was unable to make a turn around the Square and hit a light pole.
Tucker then attempted to flee on foot and was arrested on S. 3rd St.
Tucker, who is currently lodged in the LaRue Co. Detention Center, faces a number of charges including Criminal Mischief, Fleeing Police in a Motor Vehicle, Fleeing Police on Foot and Receiving Stolen Property under $10,000, among others.
