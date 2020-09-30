Police: Man who used stolen identity from California to buy cars in Florida caught in Kentucky

Kenneth Mobley is accused of fraud by using stolen identities to purchase luxury cars valued at more than $300,000 and lease apartments in Kentucky and Florida.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A Lexington man has been accused of fraud by using stolen identities to purchase luxury cars valued at more than $300,000 and lease apartments in Kentucky and Florida.

Kenneth Mobley, 39, was apprehended in early September following an investigation by Lexington Police and Kentucky State Police.

Five cars valued at an estimated $305,000 were recovered as part of these cases, according to police.

In March 2020, Lexington Police detectives determined Mobley used an Oregon man’s identity and a fraudulent check to purchase a BMW convertible from a local car dealership and to rent an apartment.

Warrants were obtained and Mobley was arrested later that month in Tampa, Florida.

In early September, detectives learned Mobley was possibly back in Kentucky.

Evidence linked to him was found at multiple police scenes in Lexington, including the collision of a Dodge Charger Hellcat that was left abandoned on Chestnut Street.

Investigators learned Mobley allegedly used a California man's identity to obtain that car, a second Dodge Charger Hellcat, and two Maserati coupes.

The man’s identity was used to rent apartments in Clearwater, Florida, Lexington, and most recently in Nicholasville, Kentucky.

State police detectives located Mobley in his Nicholasville apartment on September 3.

Investigators found two handguns, blank credit cards, checks, a credit card re-embossing machine, fraudulent driver’s licenses from California, and New Jersey, along with a small amount of heroin and methamphetamine.

Mobley faces charges of receiving goods by fraud, identity theft, criminal possession of a forged instrument, receiving stolen property, false making or embossing of credit cards, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, and possession of controlled substances.