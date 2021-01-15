KSP investigating after suspect shot by deputy in Simpsonsville

The man was taken to the hospitalized, and is expected to recover.

SIMPSONVILLE, Ky. — A man was taken to UofL Hospital after he was shot by a Shelby County sheriff's deputy in Simpsonville Friday morning.

Kentucky State Police said the deputy attempted to pull over a vehicle driving down Citizens Way at around 6 a.m. Friday. Police confirmed the car had been reported as stolen.

KSP Trooper Adam Hall said the driver did not stop, and the deputy got out of his car and shot the driver.

The man was taken to the hospitalized, and is expected to recover. The deputy was not injured.

KSP said the deputy was reportedly patrolling the area due to increased vehicle thefts. KSP is leading the investigation into the shooting.

