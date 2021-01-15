'Keep those doors locked,' Hillview Police warns after 'unusual' number of vehicle break-ins

In all of the theft situations, the vehicles were not locked and some had been left running.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A Louisville police department is warning the public after they say they've seen more vehicle thefts and break-ins than usual.

The Hillview Police Department posted on Facebook saying that there has been an "unusual" number of break-ins over the last three months. They said this has been an issue for the whole state and their detectives were working with surrounding agencies to find the people responsible.

According to the department, there have been nearly 20 break-ins or thefts within the last three months. Five of those thefts involved firearms being taken from vehicles.

In all of these situations, the vehicles were not locked and some had been left running.

The department said the suspects involved were not breaking into locked vehicles. They were just checking vehicle handles and then stealing from ones left unlocked.

They said that calls from the community with detailed descriptions of suspects and footage from doorbell cameras has been helpful in making arrests, but the best thing people can do is protect their property.

"Keep up the good work, but keep those doors locked as well," the post said.

Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.