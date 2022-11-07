LMPD: Teen injured in Parkland shooting

Police said the victim was shot in the 2700 block of Virginia Avenue Monday evening.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A teenager is recovering in the hospital following a shooting in the Parkland neighborhood.

Metro Police officers responded to the 2700 block of Virginia Avenue around 7:30 p.m.

The teen male was taken to UofL Hospital for non-life threatening injuries.

Police do not have any suspects in this incident.

If you have any information that can help police, you are asked to call the Anonymous Tip Line at (502) 574-LMPD.

