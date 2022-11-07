Southern Indiana man arrested for alleged child sex crimes

The victim's mother called the police.

NEW ALBANY, Ind. — A New Albany man was arrested by Indiana State Police troopers in Sellersburg on Saturday, charged with multiple counts of child molestation.

Detective Travis Baker reportedly began an investigation in early October after the victim's mother contacted police. According to an Indiana State Police press release, the mother said the victim was under the age of 14.

Baker and personnel from the Indiana Department of Child Services conducted a "forensic interview" with the victim following the mother calling the police, according to the ISP release.

Detective Brian Busick and Baker then reportedly interviewed the suspect: 31-year-old Todd Lewis.

As a result of the investigation, Baker discovered the alleged molestations occurred multiple times over several months, approximately four years ago.

ISP said Baker obtained an arrest warrant through the Floyd County Superior Court.

On Nov. 5, Baker, Trooper Dustin Whitaker and Trooper Ryne McMahel found Lewis as he was walking down Charlestown Road in Floyd County, officials said.

Lewis was taken into custody and transported to the Floyd County Jail without further incident, according to the release.

Lewis was charged with four counts of child molesting, each count is a Level 1 Felony, according to ISP.

