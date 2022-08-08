LMPD investigating after finding someone dead in Fern Creek neighborhood

Police said officers responded to a report of a dead person around 6:30 p.m. Saturday in the 8400 block of Ferndale Road in the Fern Creek neighborhood.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Louisville Metro Police Department's Homicide Unit is investigating after officers discovered someone dead Saturday evening.

The Coroner later identified the victim as 26-year-old Rebecca Richardson and said the woman was shot.

Anyone with information is asked to call 574-LMPD (5673) or use their online portal.

