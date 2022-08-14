Shooting in Portland neighborhood leaves 1 injured, LMPD says

Police said a man is recovering after being shot near 22nd & Lytle Street early Sunday.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A man is recovering in the hospital following a shooting in the Portland neighborhood.

According to Metro Police, their First Division officers responded to the area of North 22nd and Lytle Street around 4:30 a.m. Sunday.

Officers located a man with a gunshot wound at the scene.

He was taken to UofL Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Police do not have any suspects.

If you have any information that can help them in this investigation, you are asked to call the Anonymous Tip Line at (502) 574-LMPD.

