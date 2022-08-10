Dead at the scene: Fatal shooting in Shively

A man in his 40's was shot and pronounced dead at the scene at the 2300 block of Ecton Lane, according to Shively Police.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Shively Police Department is investigating a deadly shooting which occurred at 6:24 a.m. in the Shively neighborhood of Louisville.

Wednesday morning, officers were dispatched to the 2300 black of Ecton Lane. Once at the scene, they located a male in his 40's with a gunshot wound, according to officials.

The victim was reportedly pronounced deceased at the scene.

This is an ongoing and active investigation. All involved parties have been accounted for, there is not believed to be any danger to the community, according to Shively Police.

If anyone has any information regarding this case, you are advised to contact the Shively Police Department at (502) 448-6181 or to call the Shively Police tip line at (502) 930-2SPD.

