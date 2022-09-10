Man, woman dead from shootings in Russell neighborhood

LMPD said the shootings near Cedar Street were not too far from each other and are believed to be related.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Metro Police are investigating a double shooting that left a man and woman dead in the Russell neighborhood.

Metro Police said they responded to the 400 block of South 26th Street and Cedar Street following reports of a shooting around 2:45 p.m. Saturday.

There, police said they found a man suffering from gunshot wounds. He was later pronounced dead at the scene.

Just a short distance away, police said they found a woman shot to death in the 2500 block Cedar Street.

No other information regarding the incident was made available.

However, Metro Police believe the shootings are related.

If you have any information that can help police in this case, you are asked to call the Anonymous Tip Line at (502) 574-LMPD or use their online Crime Tip Portal.

