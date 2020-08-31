Police: 7 hurt in shooting outside Kentucky community center

Police responded to the Dunbar Community Center for a call that shots had been fired.

LEXINGTON, Ky. — Police in Kentucky say seven people have been injured in a shooting outside a community center. A Lexington police spokesman told news outlets the shooting happened after 9 p.m. Sunday at the Dunbar Community Center.

Police responded to the community center for a call that shots had been fired and found one person on the scene suffering from critical wounds.

Officials say an ambulance took the person to a hospital, and six others were later taken to hospitals by private vehicles. Investigators say they think one group of people was on the basketball courts at the center when another group began shooting.

Police are continuing to investigate.