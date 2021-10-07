Woman hit by two vehicles on Bardstown Road dies at hospital

Louisville Metro Police said the woman was wearing dark clothing and was not crossing the road at an intersection when she was hit.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Metro Police (LMPD) said a woman is dead after she was hit by two vehicles on Bardstown Road early Thursday morning.

According to a release from LMPD spokesperson Dwight Mitchell, officers responded to a report of a person down on Bardstown Rd. near Meadow Dr. just before 3 a.m.

Witnesses at the scene said a woman was trying to cross the street when she was hit by an unknown vehicle. A second vehicle, described as an SUV, also hit the woman while she was in the street.

The woman was taken to the hospital where she later died. Her identity has not been released.

Mitchell said the woman was wearing dark clothes and was not crossing the road at an intersection. He also said the area was poorly lit.

Neither of the vehicles stayed at the scene.

The LMPD Traffic Unit is investigating this incident. If you have any information about either of the vehicles involved, you can leave an anonymous tip by calling 574-LMPD (5673) or through this online form.

