LMPD: Man critically injured following stabbing in Shawnee neighborhood

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Police are investigating after a man was critically injured following a stabbing in the Shawnee neighborhood.

Metro Police said the victim was found with multiple stab wounds in the 300 block of North 41st Street around 5 p.m. Saturday.

The victim was taken to UofL Hospital with life-threatening injuries.

No other information regarding the incident was released.

LMPD said due to the victim’s severe injuries, the Homicide Unit will handle the investigation.

If you have any information that can help police in this incident, you are asked to call the Anonymous Tip Line at (502) 574-LMPD (5673) or use their online Crime Tip Portal.

