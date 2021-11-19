Man accused of several ATM robberies arrested by LMPD

Police said the man walked up to people while they were at a drive-thru ATM and demanded money, sometimes threatening them with a weapon

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A man accused of stealing money from at least two dozen people at drive-thru ATMs over the last three months has been arrested, according to Louisville Metro Police (LMPD).

In an arrest citation, LMPD said Armond Langford was involved in a series of robberies between Aug. 13 and Nov. 18 across the metro. Langford allegedly walked up to people while they were in the drive-thru ATM and demanded the money the people were withdrawing, sometimes threatening them with a weapon and often using violence.

Police said some of the victims received minor injuries while fighting with the suspect. Through the robberies, Langford allegedly stole $2,740 in cash from the victims.

Documents say Langford was arrested when multiple officers saw him enter Lucretia's Kitchen on W. Muhammad Ali on Nov. 18. Police said Langford waived his Miranda rights and confessed to the robberies after he was taken into custody.

The citation says nearly all of the cases were caught on surveillance video and Langford identified himself to detectives in the footage.

Langford has been charged with multiple counts of robbery in the first and second degree as well as theft.

Earlier this month, LMPD asked for the public's help in identifying the suspect in these robberies. The photos provided by the department showed that the suspect wore a ski mask during at least some of the incidents.

MORE LOCAL HEADLINES

Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.