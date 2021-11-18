Hundreds of stolen catalytic converters recovered by Jeffersontown Police

Police said six suspects have been charged with engaging in organized crime, receiving stolen property and trafficking in stolen auto parts.

JEFFERSONTOWN, Ky. — The Jeffersontown Police Department said six people responsible for stealing hundreds of catalytic converters have been arrested. According to a press release, the department recovered $100,000 worth of stolen converters.

Police said the suspects have been charged with engaging in organized crime, receiving stolen property and trafficking in stolen auto parts.

Jeffersontown Police released the names of the six people arrested:

Redzep Beganovic

Tahira Osmanovic

Brankica Osmanovic

Elvis Osmanovic

Elvir Osmanovic

Zilhad Colic

The department is planning to hold a press conference Thursday to provide additional details on the arrests.

Catalytic converter thefts in Louisville

Louisville Metro Police (LMPD) data shows that more than 1,340 catalytic converters have been reported stolen in Louisville between Jan. 1 and Oct. 20, 2021.

The area with the most thefts appears to be Division Six, which includes:

Preston Highway

Bardstown Road

Taylorsville Road

Hikes Lane

Hurstbourne Parkway

According to the data, more than 300 converters have been reported stolen in that area.

Catalytic converters take toxic fumes from vehicles and turn them into water vapors and carbon dioxide. They’re a target for theft because they have valuable metals like platinum, palladium and rhodium inside.

Louisville Metro Council passed an ordinance in May 2021 to combat the rise in catalytic converter thefts. The ordinance restricts scrap yards and other businesses from buying a catalytic converter unless it's attached to and bought as part of a vehicle.

Police said catalytic converter thieves are likely to target isolated areas. People are urged to be aware of their surroundings and park in areas that have multiple people coming and going to deter thieves.

