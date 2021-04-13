LMPD investigating deadly shooting in California neighborhood

Police said a man was shot and killed around 1:30 a.m. Tuesday. The department is looking for suspects.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Metro Police (LMPD) are investigating an overnight homicide in the California neighborhood.

According to department spokesperson Beth Ruoff, officers responded to a report of a shooting in the 1100 block of S. 17th Street around 1:30 a.m. Tuesday.

When they arrived, they found a man who had been shot and killed. The identity of the man has not been released.

The LMPD Homicide Unit is handling the investigation and is still looking for suspects. If anyone has any information, they are urged to call the LMPD anonymous tip line at 574-LMPD (5673).

