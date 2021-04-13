Sewer line repairs to close portion of Cherokee Parkway

MSD said Cherokee Parkway between Grinstead Drive and Willow Avenue will close to allow crews to work on a 60-inch brick sewer line.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A main road in the Highlands is expected to be closed for a month due to sewer line work.

MSD said Cherokee Parkway between Grinstead Drive and Willow Avenue will close to allow crews to work on a 60-inch brick sewer line that runs underneath the road.

The first part of the project involves rehabilitating the pipe from Everett to Willow which will require some temporary closures.

Work will then move to the section between Grinstead and Willow.

Crews are cleaning the pipe then coating the inside, essentially creating a new pipe inside the old one.

MSD said the project is expected to be completed in early July.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.

Have a news tip? Email assign@whas11.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.