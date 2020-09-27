Police investigating shooting in Wyandotte neighborhood; 1 in critical condition

A man is in critical condition after sustaining a gunshot wound in the 3700 block of Center St. Police have no suspects.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — According to LMPD, one man was critically injured in a shooting in the Wyandotte neighborhood Sunday morning.

Police responded to a call of a shooting in the 3700 block of Center St. around 10:45 a.m. this morning.

Officers located a man that had been shot. The man was transported to University of Louisville Hospital in stable but critical condition, police say.

There are no suspects at this time and the LMPD Major Crimes Unit is investigating.

