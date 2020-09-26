1 dead, 1 injured following double shooting in Chickasaw

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Metro Police said a woman has died following a shooting in Chickasaw that also left a man injured.
Police said Second Division officers responded to the 700 block of South 42nd Street after reports of that shooting around 6:15 p.m. Saturday.
Both victims were transported to UofL Hospital where the woman died a short time later from her injuries. The man remains hospitalized with what police believe are non-life threatening injuries.
Police do not have any suspects.
If you have any information, you are asked to contact police at 574-LMPD.
The Major Crimes Unit is handling the investigation.
