1 dead, 1 injured following double shooting in Chickasaw

Police said the shooting happened in the 700 block of South 42nd Street Saturday evening.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Metro Police said a woman has died following a shooting in Chickasaw that also left a man injured.

Police said Second Division officers responded to the 700 block of South 42nd Street after reports of that shooting around 6:15 p.m. Saturday.

Both victims were transported to UofL Hospital where the woman died a short time later from her injuries. The man remains hospitalized with what police believe are non-life threatening injuries.

Police do not have any suspects.

If you have any information, you are asked to contact police at 574-LMPD.

The Major Crimes Unit is handling the investigation.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.