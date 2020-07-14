Police investigate triple shooting in Algonquin neighborhood

MetroSafe says officers found three shot near the intersection of South 7th Street and Algonquin Parkway late Monday.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – Metro Police are investigating a shooting that left three people injured in the Algonquin neighborhood.

According to MetroSafe, the incident happened at the Thorntons location on South 7th Street and Algonquin Parkway just before 10 p.m. Monday.

When officers arrived, they found three people shot.

The extent of their injuries is not yet known.

This story will be updated.

