Man identified in Bardstown Road shooting

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – A man has been identified nearly a week after a shooting on Bardstown Road.
The Jefferson County Coroner said 22-year-old William Hawkins died from gunshot wound.
The incident happened in the 4200 block of Bardstown Road on July 8 just after midnight.
Hawkins died a day later at UofL Hospital from his injuries.
Another woman was also injured in the shooting but had non-life threatening injuries, according to police.
If you have any information regarding the shooting, you are asked to call the Anonymous Tip Line at 574-LMPD.
The Major Crimes Unit is investigating.
