Man identified in Bardstown Road shooting

The coroner has identified a man who was shot in the 4200 block of Bardstown Road on July 8 and died a day later.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – A man has been identified nearly a week after a shooting on Bardstown Road.

The Jefferson County Coroner said 22-year-old William Hawkins died from gunshot wound.

The incident happened in the 4200 block of Bardstown Road on July 8 just after midnight.

Hawkins died a day later at UofL Hospital from his injuries.

Another woman was also injured in the shooting but had non-life threatening injuries, according to police.

If you have any information regarding the shooting, you are asked to call the Anonymous Tip Line at 574-LMPD.

The Major Crimes Unit is investigating.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.