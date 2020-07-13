x
Skip Navigation

Louisville's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Louisville, Kentucky | WHAS11.com

crime

Man identified in Bardstown Road shooting

The coroner has identified a man who was shot in the 4200 block of Bardstown Road on July 8 and died a day later.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – A man has been identified nearly a week after a shooting on Bardstown Road.

The Jefferson County Coroner said 22-year-old William Hawkins died from gunshot wound.

The incident happened in the 4200 block of Bardstown Road on July 8 just after midnight.

Hawkins died a day later at UofL Hospital from his injuries.

Another woman was also injured in the shooting but had non-life threatening injuries, according to police.

If you have any information regarding the shooting, you are asked to call the Anonymous Tip Line at 574-LMPD.

The Major Crimes Unit is investigating.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.  

Have a news tip? Email assign@whas11.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.  

RELATED: Man, woman injured in shooting on Bardstown Road

RELATED: Police: Man killed in Portland shooting

RELATED: 1 dead in motorcycle accident on I-64 near Mellwood Avenue

RELATED: Man critically injured after shooting in Russell neighborhood

 