Police: Man killed in Portland shooting

Police say the victim was found in the 2000 block of Lytle Street Monday afternoon.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Metro Police are investigating a fatal shooting in Louisville’s Portland neighborhood.

Officers responded to the shooting in the 2400 block of Lytle Street around 4 p.m. Monday where they located a man in his 20’s shot.

The man was pronounced dead on the scene.

Police say they do not have any suspects in the incident and the victim has not yet been identified.

If you have any information, you are asked to call the Anonymous Tip Line at 574-LMPD.

The Homicide Unit is investigating.

