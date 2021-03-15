8 arrested in Jackson County anti-human trafficking and pedophile operation

SEYMOUR, Ind. — Eight men were arrested last week in an anti-human trafficking and pedophile operation by the Jackson County Sheriff's Department.
The department conducted "Operation March Sadness" in two locations in Seymour, Indiana from March 9 to March 11 with the help of Covenant Rescue Group (CRG).
According to the department, officers used decoy profiles for females aged 15-19 during the operation, in which 7,000 messages were sent and received.
Six of the men arrested allegedly attempted to have sex with a child under 15 years old. The other two allegedly went to the operation site to pay for sex with a 16 or 19-year-old, with one suspect promising to pay with a controlled substance, according to investigators.
Investigators said all suspects arrested went to the operation site and attempted to make physical contact with a decoy.
Those arrested during Operation March Sadness include:
1. Richard N. Holman Jr, 60, of Holton, IN
- Child Solicitation- Level 4 Felony
- Attempted Sexual Misconduct w/minor- Level 4 Felony
2. Jaceson A. Gahl, 19, of Indianapolis, IN
- Child Solicitation- Level 5 Felony
- Attempted Sexual Misconduct w/minor- Level 5 Felony
3. Christopher C. Wylie, 33, of Amelia, OH
- Child Solicitation- Level 4 Felony
- Attempted Sexual Misconduct w/minor- Level 4 Felony
4. Thomas P. Roesser, 36, Flowery Branch, GA
- Dealing in Methamphetamine- Level 5 Felony
- Possession of Methamphetamine- Level 6 Felony
- Possession of a Controlled Substance- A Misdemeanor
- Making and Unlawful Proposition- A Misdemeanor
5. Quentin G. Newton, 37, Evansville, IN
- Making an Unlawful Proposition- A Misdemeanor
6. Johnny R. Lynn, 54, Bedford, IN
- Child Solicitation- Level 4 Felony
- Attempted Sexual Misconduct w/minor- Level 4 Felony
7. Steven C. Frey, 30, Owensboro, KY
- Child Solicitation- Level 4 Felony
- Attempted Sexual Misconduct w/minor- Level 4 Felony
- Dealing in Methamphetamine- Level 5 Felony
8. Hector De Acruz, 39, Indianapolis, IN
- Child Solicitation- Level 4 Felony
- Attempted Sexual Misconduct w/minor- Level 4 Felony
