x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Louisville's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Louisville, Kentucky | WHAS11.com

Crime

8 arrested in Jackson County anti-human trafficking and pedophile operation

The department conducted "Operation March Sadness" in two locations in Seymour, Indiana from March 9 to March 11 with the help of Covenant Rescue Group (CRG).

SEYMOUR, Ind. — Eight men were arrested last week in an anti-human trafficking and pedophile operation by the Jackson County Sheriff's Department.

The department conducted "Operation March Sadness" in two locations in Seymour, Indiana from March 9 to March 11 with the help of Covenant Rescue Group (CRG).

According to the department, officers used decoy profiles for females aged 15-19 during the operation, in which 7,000 messages were sent and received. 

Six of the men arrested allegedly attempted to have sex with a child under 15 years old. The other two allegedly went to the operation site to pay for sex with a 16 or 19-year-old, with one suspect promising to pay with a controlled substance, according to investigators.

Investigators said all suspects arrested went to the operation site and attempted to make physical contact with a decoy.

Those arrested during Operation March Sadness include:

1.    Richard N. Holman Jr, 60, of Holton, IN

  • Child Solicitation- Level 4 Felony
  • Attempted Sexual Misconduct w/minor- Level 4 Felony

2.    Jaceson A. Gahl, 19, of Indianapolis, IN

  • Child Solicitation- Level 5 Felony
  • Attempted Sexual Misconduct w/minor- Level 5 Felony

3.    Christopher C. Wylie, 33, of Amelia, OH

  • Child Solicitation- Level 4 Felony
  • Attempted Sexual Misconduct w/minor- Level 4 Felony

4.    Thomas P. Roesser, 36, Flowery Branch, GA

  • Dealing in Methamphetamine- Level 5 Felony
  • Possession of Methamphetamine- Level 6 Felony
  • Possession of a Controlled Substance- A Misdemeanor
  • Making and Unlawful Proposition- A Misdemeanor

5.    Quentin G. Newton, 37, Evansville, IN

  • Making an Unlawful Proposition- A Misdemeanor

6.    Johnny R. Lynn, 54, Bedford, IN

  • Child Solicitation- Level 4 Felony
  • Attempted Sexual Misconduct w/minor- Level 4 Felony

7.    Steven C. Frey, 30, Owensboro, KY

  • Child Solicitation- Level 4 Felony
  • Attempted Sexual Misconduct w/minor- Level 4 Felony
  • Dealing in Methamphetamine- Level 5 Felony

8.    Hector De Acruz, 39, Indianapolis, IN

  • Child Solicitation- Level 4 Felony
  • Attempted Sexual Misconduct w/minor- Level 4 Felony
Credit: Jackson County Sheriff's Department
8 arrested in Operation March Sadness: (Top L-R) Thomas Roesser, Steven Frey, Richard Holman, Johnny Lynn (Bottom L-R) Jaceson Gahl, Hector De Acruz, Christopher Wylie, Quentin Newton

Related Articles

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users. 

Have a news tip? Email assign@whas11.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed