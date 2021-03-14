3 arrested, accused of distributing meth in southern Indiana

Police said a couple from Floyd Knobs and a woman from Charlestown were arrested following a month-long investigation.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Three people in southern Indiana have been arrested on drug-related charges after two investigations uncovered methamphetamine.

Indiana State Police said the investigations began in February after they learned of possible drug activity in the 5000 block of East Shoreline Drive in Floyds Knobs.

Police said they used the information from the investigation to get a search warrant for the home.

During Friday’s search police found an AR-style pistol with an “obliterated” serial number, a red -phosphorus meth lab, about 16-grams of meth, other controlled substances and 2.85-pounds of marijuana.

Police said children were also inside the home.

Joshua Croft, 44, and April Gibson, 32, were taken into custody and booked at the Floyd County Jail.

About 18 miles away, police also busted 32-year-old Kayla Gabbard of Charlestown.

Police said learned of possible drug activity in the 200 block of Reynolds Street.

Like the other investigation, a search warrant was requested and served at the home.

Police located 10-grams of methamphetamine, pills, marijuana and other drug-related items.

Gabbard was taken into custody and booked at the Clark County Jail.

