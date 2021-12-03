ISP: Elizabethtown man facing multiple charges for attempted rape on I-65N

Michael Glover was found in a truck partially blocking a roadway in Clark County with an unclothed, unconscious woman. He faces five charges including a felony.

CLARK COUNTY, Ind. — According to a release from Indiana State Police (ISP), an Elizabethtown man was arrested for an attempted rape after troopers investigated a truck stopped on I-65N.

Around 7 p.m. Thursday, ISP responded to reports of a truck stopped partially in the roadway around the 22 mile marker of I-65N in Clark County. A caller said they almost collided with the pickup truck, which was hard to see because it had no headlights or taillights on.

Once troopers approached the truck, which appeared to be abandoned, 38-year-old Michael Glover was found lying on top of an unconscious woman.

ISP says the woman was unclothed from the waist down, and it appeared Glover was attempting to sexually assault her.

Once Glover was out of the truck, responding ISP troopers observed open alcohol containers and Glover appeared to be intoxicated.

Medical personnel were called to the scene for the unconscious woman.

As a result of the investigation, ISP learned that Glover could not identify the woman correctly and that he and the victim were allegedly new acquaintances.

Kentucky Man Arrested for Attempted Rape on I-65 Roadside https://t.co/ZfC2zcrjoU — Indiana State Police (@IndStatePolice) March 12, 2021

Police believe that Glover possibly gave the victim a drink after asking her to a grocery store in Elizabethtown.

Once the unconscious woman was attended to by medical personnel, she was unable to recall how or why she was found in Indiana.

Glover faces five charges including a felony attempted rape charge. Others include two public intoxication charges, disorderly conduct and public nudity.

He is currently incarcerated at the Clark Co. Jail.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.