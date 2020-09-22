x
One dead in eastern Jefferson County shooting, suspect in custody

Louisville Metro Police said they responded to a shooting at a home on Hedgewick Way just before 9 p.m.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — One person is in custody after a deadly shooting in eastern Jefferson County Monday night.

Louisville Metro Police said they responded to a shooting at a home on Hedgewick Way just before 9 p.m. Officers found a man dead from a gunshot wound.

The suspect is in custody.

Check back for updates to this developing story.

