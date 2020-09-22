Police, bar owner believe shooting at Bungalow Joe's 'completely random act'

The investigation is still ongoing after police said Michael Rhynes Jr., 33, shot and killed three men on the patio at the Fern Creek Bar off Beulah Church Road.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Metro Police said investigators believe Friday night's shooting at Bungalow Joe's Bar and Grill that killed three customers was a "completely random act."

The investigation is still ongoing after police said Michael Rhynes Jr., 33, shot and killed three men on the patio at the Fern Creek Bar off Beulah Church Road.

Rhynes was arraigned Monday morning and charged with three counts of murder. His bail is set at $2 million.

"Nobody knows what was in the man's heart and head why this happened," Bungalow Joe's owner Joe Bishop said. "We don't know that yet."

Bishop said he was at home getting ready for bed when he received the phone call that there had been a shooting at his bar. When he arrived at the bar, he realized three of his regular customers had been shot and killed.

"One of the fellows that was killed, Scott, was my very first customer I had in the place," he said. "He was a friend of mine. He has been here since day one. He was well-liked by everyone. Not only that, he was the fiance of my manager."

The three victims were William Scott Smallwood, 48, Toreon Hudson, 26, and Steven Head, 24. Bishop said Hudson and Head were also both well-known by his staff.

"If you're in the service industry, there are certain customers you like and don't like. They were both well-liked."

Bishop said Rhynes was not a regular customer at Bungalow Joe's and LMPD said they have not found any connection between Rhynes and the bar.

"I'd never seen him," Bishop said. "Nobody's seen him. None of my customers have seen him."

Louisville Metro Police addressed rumors about the shooting Monday afternoon and said while all options are being explored by investigators, there has not been any evidence that this shooting was racially motivated. Both police and Bishop said Rhynes did not appear to talk to any of the three men before shooting them.

"If I had to put the odds on it, it'd be a billion to one that this would happen anywhere and it just happened to be here," he said. "And we get to live with it for the rest of our lives."

Bishop has started a GoFundMe for the families of the victims to help cover their funeral expenses and other necessities. He said as of Monday, more than $40,000 has been raised for the families.

"If you're spiritual, say a prayer for them," he said.

According to Bishop, Bungalow Joe's is expected to reopen Tuesday.

