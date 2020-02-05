NEW ALBANY, Ind. — According to New Albany Police Chief Todd Bailey, NAPD is investigating a shooting that took place in the area of 132 Village Dr.

Upon arrival, officers located a man, who was suffering from gunshot wounds. Police say the man was transported to University of Louisville Hospital in unknown condition.

“The NAPD is working hard to identify and hold accountable all parties involved with this event. New Albany is a safe community with few violent crimes and we are working hard to keep it that way," Bailey said.

A person of interest in the case has been placed in custody. NAPD says this individual has not been formally charged and there are no additional suspects at this time.

The NAPD has a Person of Interest in custody from the 132 Village Dr shooting incident. This individual has not been formally charged with any crime at this point. There are no additional suspects at large.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.

