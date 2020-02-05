LOUISVILLE, Ky. — According to LMPD, one man is dead in a morning shooting in the California neighborhood.

Police say around 7:30 a.m. they received reports of a shooting in the 1100 block of S 17th St.

Once on scene they located a man, outside suffering from a gunshot wound. He was pronounced deceased at the scene.

LMPD says there are no suspect(s) at this time and the Homicide Unit is handling the investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Crime Tip Hotline at 502-574-LMPD (5673).

This is a developing story, check back for updates.

More from WHAS11:

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.

Have a news tip? Email assign@whas11.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.