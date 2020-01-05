LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Editor's Note: Video above originally aired in Dec. 2019.

LMPD is looking for an alleged porch pirate. The police department posted a video on their Facebook page of a woman stealing packages in front of a Middletown home.

🏴‍☠️Share🏴‍☠️ We believe this sneaky little porch pirate has hit several locations in the Middletown/East end area. She thinks she’s sneaky but we have followers for days! We’ll put two more pics in the comment section. We will update this post as the case progresses. We think the suspect is driving Chevy Sonic. Call our anonymous tip line with any info 502-574-LMPD #LMPD #TippinAintSnitchin Posted by Louisville Metro Police Department on Friday, May 1, 2020

LMPD also posted a photo of the woman's car, which they believe is a Chevy Sonic.

If you have any information related to this, call the anonymous tipline at 574-LMPD.

