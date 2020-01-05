LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Editor's Note: Video above originally aired in Dec. 2019.
LMPD is looking for an alleged porch pirate. The police department posted a video on their Facebook page of a woman stealing packages in front of a Middletown home.
LMPD also posted a photo of the woman's car, which they believe is a Chevy Sonic.
LMPD
If you have any information related to this, call the anonymous tipline at 574-LMPD.
