SHEPHERDSVILLE, Ky. — A man in Shepherdsville is facing more than 100 child pornography charges.

Bryan Wilson,35, was arrested after an undercover operation, according to Kentucky State Police. The investigation revealed Wilson was sharing images of sexually exploited children online.

Wilson is charged with 100 counts of distributing child porn and 30 charges of possession of child porn.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.

Have a news tip? Email assign@whas11.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.