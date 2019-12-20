LOUISVILLE, Ky. — LMPD arrested 55-year-old, Shawn Rogers in connection with allegedly having sex with an underage girl.



Clarksville, Ind. police say a 13-year-old reported to them that over the past nine months, Rogers, a neigorbor to the victim, was bringing her to and from Kentucky to a motel in Clarkville.



During these trips, Rogers, allegedly assaulted her numerous times. The victim also told police that Rogers intimidated her with a firearm.



When the victim was treated, it was discovered that she was pregnant and reported that Rogers could potentially be the father.



Clark Co. Police issued a warrant for his arrest and Rogers is being held on $150,000 cash bond.

