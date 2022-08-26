NAPD: Man dead after injury, caused by unknown means

The man was found around the area of E. 14th St., near the Norfolk Southern rail line.

NEW ALBANY, Ind. — The New Albany Police Department were dispatched to an injured man on Thursday evening around 7 p.m.

Officers said they were sent to the area of E. 14th St., near the Norfolk Southern rail line, where they found a 31-year-old man bleeding from unknown means.

The man was immediately transported to University Hospital, via ambulance, but died upon arrival, police said.

The New Albany Police Criminal Investigations Unit is continuing to investigate to determine the cause of the injury, which led to the man's death.

At this time, the identity of the man is unknown.

Officers said all persons pertinent to the investigation are accounted for with no outstanding public safety risk.

No additional information is available at this time.

