LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – Bullet holes mark a home in the Portland Neighborhood.



A 2-year-old girl was grazed by a bullet and taken to Norton Children's Hospital Thursday night.

Nineteen-year-old Ismael Ali stood at his 9 a.m. arraignment two days later, pleading not guilty.



The court determined Ali would be a flight risk and his bail increased from $100,000 to $250,000.



"That's based upon his short record as a 19-year-old, he has multiple felony indictments which he plead guilty and was put on supervised probation less than two months ago," a judge said.



Heading South from the Portland home a visible sign is placed calling for the community to stop the gun violence. It's a reminder that some families aren't so lucky.

"This morning when I was coming home, I was crying because I told the lord thank you for the 2-year-old. Thank you that some kids are surviving this shooting," Priscilla Norment said.



Norment wears a badge every day – a smiling 7-year-old Dequante Hobbs Jr.



"Every day, every day, he's going to be on me until I die," she said.



Her grandson would be 9-years-old but a stray bullet went through their window and killed Dequante while he was in the kitchen two years ago.



"I still tear up every day because I wake up every day and still think I'm in a nightmare," she said.



Norment hears gunshots every day.

"I pray for the family especially those that are losing ones, I thank the Lord that he was with her."



Another child hit by a stray bullet, the faces of those that are on the other side of the wall in the home that's being shot at.

Ali is facing charges including wanton endangerment, assault and convicted felon in possession of a handgun.

