LOUISVILLE, Ky. — (WHAS11)-Police have arrested a teen in connection to a shooting that grazed a 2-year-old girl.

That shooting took place in the Portland neighborhood Sept.26 in the 2200 block of Rowan St.

The 2-year-old girl had surgery below her stomach and spent Sept.27 in the hospital recovering.

LMPD arrested 19-year-old Ismali Ali Sept.27 and he has been charged with assault, wanton endangerment and possession of a handgun by a convicted felon.

Ali appeared in court Sept.28 and pleaded not guilty. Ali has a no-contact order with the 2-year-old and is currently on felony diversion. Bond was originally set at $100,00 but has been raised to $250,000.

