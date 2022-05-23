Louisville woman stabbed, dies from wounds on Brinkey Way

LMPD arrived at the scene early Monday morning and found a woman suffering from a stab wound. There are currently no suspects.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Early Monday morning around 6:30 a.m., the Louisville Metro Police Department (LMPD) responded to a call in the 2900 block of Brinkey Way.

When officers arrived, they found a woman suffering from a stab wound.

Ultimately, she suffered critical injuries and died from her wounds at the scene.

The woman's identity has yet to be released.

The LMPD Homicide Unit is investigating, and there are currently no suspects.

If you or anyone you know has any information regarding this case, LMPD asks that you call their anonymous tip line at 502-574-LMPD or use their online crime tip portal.

This is an ongoing investigation, we will keep you updated as more information is released.

