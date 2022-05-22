LMPD investigates after shots fired at Metro government building in Limerick neighborhood

Police are investigating after they said someone fired shots into the building during the early morning hours of May 22.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — An investigation is underway after Louisville Metro Police said someone fired shots into the Edison Building.

According to investigators, the incident happened in the early hours of May 22 in the 700 block of West Ormsby Avenue in the city's Limerick neighborhood.

No one was hurt in the incident, but police said the building suffered minor damage.

Various departments of Louisville Metro Government are housed in the building.

If you have any information that can help police, you are asked to call the Anonymous Tip Line at 574-LMPD or use their online Crime Tip Portal.

