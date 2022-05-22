Louisville Police: Two teens shot in Shelby Park neighborhood

Police said the 19-year-old and 17-year-old were taken to UofL Hospital with what police said appear to be non-life threatening injuries.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Metro Police are investigating after two teens were found in Shelby Park with gunshot wounds.

Police said officers responded to a report of a shooting in the 700 block of East Kentucky Street around 10:15 p.m. Saturday evening.

When officers from LMPD's 4th Division arrived on scene, they found a 19-year-old and 17-year-old who had sustained gunshot wounds.

Police said both boys were taken to the University of Louisville Hospital with what appear to be non-life threatening injuries.

LMPD is investigating, however, a spokesperson for the department said there are no suspects at this time.

If you have any information, please call LMPD's anonymous tip line at 502-574-LMPD (5673). Reports can also be made online using the Crime Tip Portal.

