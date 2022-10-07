Police: Multiple overnight shootings in Louisville injure 3 men

According to the Louisville Metro Police Department, all three shootings took place within an hour of each other Saturday night.

Example video title will go here for this video

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Metro Police are investigating three shootings that happened across the city overnight Saturday, which left three men in the hospital.

The first incident took place around 11:30 p.m. when police say two men in a vehicle had a physical altercation while traveling westbound on I-264 between Bells Lane and Dumesnil Street.

At some point, one of the men was shot. He arrived to Jewish Hospital with non-life threatening injuries by private vehicle, but was later transported to University of Louisville Hospital.

It's unclear if the other man drove the victim to the hospital or if the victim was taken by another vehicle, but an LMPD spokesperson says all involved parties have been identified and the Second Division's investigation is ongoing.

According to the spokesperson, about an hour later, First Division officers responded to a report of a shooting in the 600 block of 27th Street in the Russell neighborhood.

When officers arrived, they found a man who had sustained a gunshot wound while sitting outside. Police say the man was alert and conscious while being taken to UofL Hospital for treatment, but his exact condition is unknown.

Police did not go into detail about what led up to the man being shot.

The final overnight shooting took place ten minutes after the shooting in Russell, this time just a few blocks north in the Portland neighborhood.

LMPD says officers were dispatched to Jewish Hospital again after a man was dropped off with multiple gunshot wounds.

He was taken to UofL Hospital with injuries that police say appeared to be non-life threatening. Police believe the man was shot in the area of 18th and Columbia streets.

"It is too early to determine if the latter two shootings are related," the LMPD spokesperson said. "First Division officers are handling both investigations which remain ongoing with no arrest(s)."

If you have any information regarding these cases, police ask that you call the anonymous Crime Tip Hotline at 502-574-LMPD (5673) or report a tip online.

Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.