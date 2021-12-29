The suspect was taken into custody Wednesday afternoon in Clinton County, Illinois.

ST. PETERS, Mo. — The suspect wanted in connection to a deadly shooting of an Illinois deputy and a carjacking in St. Peters is now in custody, a law enforcement source told 5 On Your Side.

Police were trying to find a man who they say carjacked and shot a person at a QuikTrip Wednesday morning. Police believe this man is connected to the fatal shooting of a sheriff's deputy in Wayne County, Illinois, early Wednesday morning.

At 12:22 pm. the Clinton County Sheriff's Office posted on Facebook warning residents in Carlyle, Illinois and surrounding areas that two men who are considered armed and dangerous were in the area. They also included a photo of the car they were inside. Investigators believe one of the men is the person wanted for the deputy shooting in Illinois and the carjacking in St. Peters.

There was also a large police presence at a home in on Beaver Rd. just north of Carlyle.

The shooting and carjacking in St. Peters happened at about 7:11 a.m. at 391 Main Street.

Police released surveillance photos of the suspect inside the QuikTrip in St. Peters. He was last seen wearing a light gray hoodie, dark pants and dark shoes, possibly Under Armor. Police said he was considered armed and dangerous.

Police said the suspect carjacked a victim on Wednesday morning at a QuikTrip in St. Peters, shooting him in the process and then fled. The victim was shot in the shoulder and taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Police are asking the public to avoid the area.

Police said the victim's vehicle was found in O'Fallon off Highway 70. The suspect was not inside.

Earlier Wednesday O'Fallon, Missouri, police said he was seen in another vehicle, a white Nissan Titan pickup with the Missouri license plate 0WE-A43.

St. Peters police confirm to 5 On Your Side the suspect is connected to an incident in Wayne County, Illinois, that left a deputy dead. Police believe the same man is responsible for both shootings.

According to NBC Affiliate 14 News, the deputy has been identified as Sean Riley. The Wayne County Sheriff's Office said Deputy Riley responded to a call for a "motorist assist" on Interstate 64 in Illinois around 5 a.m. Wednesday.

When another officer arrived they found Deputy Riley's body at the scene, but his squad car was missing. It was later found abandoned on Interstate 64, 14 News reported.

This is a developing story. 5 On Your Side will update this story when more details become available.