Truck crashes into business following pursuit; LMPD arrests 3 carjacking suspects

The CEO of The Eye Care Institute on Story Ave. said a truck crashed into the front of his building Wednesday afternoon.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Metro Police (LMPD) are investigating after three carjacking suspects crashed into a business following a pursuit Wednesday afternoon.

According to LMPD spokesperson Dwight Mitchell, officers began pursuing a vehicle at Preston St. and Liberty St. in the Phoenix Hill neighborhood around 1 p.m. The pursuit ended when the vehicle crashed in the 1500 block of Story Ave in Butchertown.

Two suspects were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries and the third was being interviewed by officers, Mitchell said.

Mark Prussian, CEO of The Eye Care Institute on Story Ave., said the truck crashed into his store Wednesday afternoon, knocking out power to the building.

"At the window where the truck came through is a work station that has been essentially crushed," Prussian said. "That person was working from home today so we are very thankful there are no injuries inside our business."

Prussian said he saw two men taken away by ambulance after the crash. He also said a woman got out of the truck, went into the bathroom inside the store and changed clothes before running away. He believed she was taken into custody a short time later.

It is unclear why officers were pursuing the truck. The identities of the suspects have not been released.

