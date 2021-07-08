3 arrested after HIP officers uncover drugs, guns during random home inspection

HIP officers found the marijuana, substances including OxyContin and Benzodiazepines, weapons and cash at Byron George's home.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Three people were arrested after HIP officers uncovered more than six pounds of marijuana, a quantity of controlled substances and weapons during a random home inspection Thursday.

Louisville Metro Department of Corrections said its Home Incarceration Unit officers found the marijuana, substances including OxyContin and Benzodiazepines, weapons and cash at Byron George's home in the Highview neighborhood.

Metro Corrections said the drugs were packaged for sale and money was in sealed bags and suitcases.

George, 23, was arrested alongside 41-year-old Ronnetta George and 18-year-old Michael Gray. They were charged with enhanced drug trafficking and gun charges.

The search was conducted by HIP officers, LMPD and a LMPD canine unit.

