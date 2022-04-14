17-year-old arrested, charged in deadly shooting

LMPD said the teenager was arrested for unrelated charges Wednesday night. He has since been charged with shooting and killing a man earlier this month.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A teenager is facing murder charges in connection with a deadly shooting that happened during the first week of April.

According to Louisville Metro Police (LMPD) spokesperson Alicia Smiley, a 17-year-old boy was arrested Wednesday night on unrelated charges. Shortly after, he was charged with the murder of a man in the Russell neighborhood on April 4.

The shooting happened at the intersection of WJ Hodge and Madison St. around 6 p.m. When officers arrived, they found a man who had been shot multiple times. He was taken to the hospital where he later died, Smiley said.

At this time, the name of the suspect has not been released.

