Teen shoots relative in Pleasure Ridge Park neighborhood

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Early Wednesday morning around 6:45, LMPD responded to a shooting in the Pleasure Ridge Park neighborhood in the 2800 block of Triplett Woods Ct.

When they got there, they found a man that had been shot multiple times.

He was taken to University Hospital with reportedly non-threatening injuries.

According to LMPD, the man was shot during a confrontation by a teenager related to him.

Detectives are currently questioning the teen to figure out what happened.

We will update this story as more information is released.

