Man shot, killed near Fegenbush Lane

Louisville Metro Police said a man was found dead around 2:30 p.m. Wednesday on Norbrook Drive. There are currently no suspects.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Metro Police (LMPD) are investigating after a man was shot and killed Wednesday afternoon.

LMPD spokesperson Dwight Mitchell said officers responded to a report of a shooting in the 4300 block of Norbrook Drive near Fegenbush Lane around 2:30 p.m. When they arrived, they found a man in his late teens or early 20s that had been shot.

The man died at the scene. His identity has not been released.

Mitchell said the LMPD Homicide Unit is investigating and there are not currently any suspects. Anyone with information on the case can contact police anonymously at 574-LMPD (5673) or through the online tip portal.

