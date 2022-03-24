Two teens indicted by federal grand jury for carjackings in Louisville

19-year-old Eder Mayorga-Sanchez and 18-year-old Aries Taylor were indicted for two separate incidents that happened last fall.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Two men under the age of 20 have been indicted by a federal grand jury for separate carjackings from last year.

According to a release from the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Western District of Kentucky, 19-year-old Eder Mayorga-Sanchez and 18-year-old Aries Taylor were indicted on March 16, 2022. Their charges stem from a joint federal and local initiative to investigate and prosecute carjackings in Louisville.

In October 2021, Mayorga-Sanchez allegedly carjacked a vehicle in Louisville at a gas station on National Turnpike. Court documents say he shot and injured a 16-year-old as he stole the car.

About two weeks later, police said Mayorga-Sanchez robbed a Home Depot and Valero gas station while armed with a gun.

On top of his state charges, Mayorga-Sanchez is now facing the following federal charges:

1 count of carjacking resulting in serious bodily injury

2 counts of interference with commerce by robbery

1 count of discharge of a firearm in furtherance of a crime of violence

2 counts of brandishing a firearm in furtherance of a crime of violence

The U.S. Attorney's Office said he is currently detained by the state, but he will be transferred into federal custody for his arraignment. If he is convicted, he could spend up to 25 years in prison.

According to Louisville Metro Police, Mayorga-Sanchez is also accused of three other carjackings, but he is not facing federal charges for those incidents.

Aries Taylor was indicted for a single carjacking that happened in Louisville in September 2021. If he is convicted, he could face a maximum penalty of 15 years in prison.

