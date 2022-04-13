Woman accused of firing shots into crowd at JCPS bus stop

Katrice Gill fired several shots after she was sprayed with pepper spray for swinging a knife at two people at the bus stop.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Weeks after a fight at a JCPS bus stop ended in several shots fired, a Louisville woman has been arrested.

The Louisville Metro Police Department has arrested Katrice Gill and charged her with three counts of first-degree Wanton Endangerment.

Police said the shooting happened on March 17 just before 3:30 p.m. at the JCPS bus stop at the intersection of S.11th Street and W. Jefferson Street.

According to Gill's arrest citation, her child had gotten into a fight with another child at the bus stop. The citation said that Gill was holding a knife and pepper spray.

At one point Gill began swinging the knife at two people, one of them then sprayed Gill with pepper spray in self-defense.

That's when police say Gill pulled out a gun and fired several shots at the two individuals, putting both them and the people in a nearby crowd in danger.

Officers found four 9mm shell casings at the scene and police said the incident was caught on video.

Gill was arraigned Wednesday morning and her bond is set at $100,000.

Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.