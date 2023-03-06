LMPD shuts down Waterfront Park, Big Four Bridge

Police said they responded to the park on reports of multiple fights happening in the area.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Metro Police had to shut down Waterfront Park and the Big Four Bridge because of fights Monday evening according to officials.

Police said they responded to the park shortly before 8 p.m. on reports of multiple fights happening in the area.

When officers arrived, police said they found several groups of teenagers fighting.

While officers were able to break up the fight, the crowd remained and that's when police decided to clear the park and shut it down officials said.

LMPD said they will keep a police presence at the park throughout the evening.

Three teenagers were arrested according to police.

