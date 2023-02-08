Man, 6 juveniles in custody after Indiana gun store burglary

The suspects drove into Louisville and were eventually stopped near St. Catherine Street, due to a successful stop stick deployment.

JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. — An adult and six juveniles are in custody after fleeing from a gun store burglary.

According to the Jeffersonville Police Department, the burglary alarm went off at the Kentuckiana Gun Store, located on State Road 62, around 1 a.m.

Police said responding officers saw the gun store's door forced open. During this time, Indiana State Police (ISP) saw a white 2000 Ford Mustang fleeing the scene at a high rate of speed. A trooper initiated a traffic stop, which ultimately led to the Mustang driving off.

Jeffersonville Police Department and the Clark County Sheriff’s Office each helped in the pursuit, and officers said a Jeffersonville police officer successfully deployed stop sticks on I-65 S before crossing the Kennedy Bridge.

Police said the Mustang drove into Louisville and was eventually stopped near St. Catherine Street, due to the successful stop stick deployment.

Officers said all of the suspects, except for one, were juveniles. The one man was identified as Saul Gradiz Alverenga. They are all in custody.

The investigation is still ongoing and anyone with information regarding this incident should contact the Jeffersonville Police Department Detective Division at 812-285-6535 or the anonymous tips line at 812-218-TIPS (8477).

This is a developing story. We will update this with more information.

