LMPD arrests teen in connection to Jefferson Mall shooting

In their preliminary investigation, police said an altercation occurred inside the mall when it spilled out into the parking lot.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Metro Police arrested a teenager in connection to the Jefferson Mall shooting that happened in December of last year.

The 17 year old is charged with multiple felonies including assault, wanton endangerment and tampering with physical evidence.

Police said they heard reports of a shooting around 4:45 p.m. Dec. 12.

That's when police said a male suspect pulled out a gun, fired several rounds and hit another male believed to be in his late teens.

Police said the scene was under control shortly after the incident and said there was no active shooter. The mall was cleared by police around 7 p.m.

Due to the suspect’s age, no other information about him is available.

